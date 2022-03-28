William Linn, the city manager of Kenedy, posted a statement to the city’s Facebook page on Friday, March 11, hinting at the possibility of not seeking a renewal to his contract. The apologetic statement also mentioned possible strife between him and some residents of Kenedy.
“I would like for each of you to know that it has been my privilege to be your City Manager over the past two years and that I have been blessed to get to know many of you during that time,” Linn said at the beginning of his statement. “ While we have accomplished a lot throughout that time, I have also failed you as well. When the City Council brought me in to be your City Manager back in 2020, they asked me to take the wheel and move the City forward—and that is what has transpired.
“Unfortunately, upon taking the wheel, I slammed the pedal to the floor and moved at warp speed, many of you were not prepared for this and it caused you discomfort and anguish. Though many of you were not opposed to the progress, your desire was that I slow it down and give you time to synthesize it and adjust to it. It was never the intention to create hostility due to progress and I apologize to each of for this and for not pulling back and taking it slower.
“Additionally, it was my duty to ensure that our meetings each month were conducted in a professional manner and decorum maintained. I again, failed you the residents on this by failing to utilize tact at times and preserving decorum. I apologize to you for this as well.
“As we enter the final year of my contract with the City as your City Manager, please know that I will always cherish my time here in Kenedy and will only take fond memories away with me. I will continue to move forward with the original direction of the Council that hired me to fulfill the mandates they charged me with until my final day in the City—except, I will certainly parse back the speed and slow down.
“You all are a special and wonderful people and Kenedy’s future is certainly a very bright one—God has been good to Kenedy these past two years.
“I want to thank each of you, the Council, and the Mayor for permitting me to serve as your City Manager and for tolerating my inadequacies—again, it has been a privilege and an honor.”
When reached for comment, Linn responded, explaining he would not be commenting on his letter to the residents of Kenedy at this time.
