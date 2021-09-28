Kenedy City Council members adopted a tax rate of just over 30 cents per $100 property value which raises no new revenue and kept an item in the budget which allows for cost of living increases of 3% for city staff with the possibility of additional merit raises.
The salary proposal generated pushback from Councilman Johnny Rodriguez.
“I want to bring up salaries and I’m OK with the 3% cost of living increase, but I don’t think we need merit increases this year,” Rodriguez said. Councilwoman Cindy Saenz said she agreed.
City Manager William Linn pointed out that he was hired by the council to oversee all human resources for the city, and that changing the structure at that point could be “considered a breach of my contract.”
He said the time to voice any concerns or objections to the budget was during the workshops that the council held previously.
“It’s my hope that with significant salary increases we will see significant improvements in all of Kenedy, not just the hotspots,” said Councilman James Douglas. “There is a lot of debris, dirt, trash. My constituents are concerned.”
“I’ve had constituents say that is a pretty big increase,” Saenz added.
“If you’re not happy with the budget, I’m the one you hold accountable, not the employees,” Linn said. “I’ve been here a year and a half, and during that time we’ve been dealing with COVID. In the span of the last six months, we have made whirlwind moves to get things done.
“We have a very aggressive schedule just on streets (improvements) for a city our size. Will we see improvements yes, but not overnight. It’s going to take some time. Everything the council asked me to do is in this budget. The only thing I added – you’ve got to take care of your employees. I tell them I don’t pay them by the hour,I pay them by the value. If they don’t provide value, they won’t be working here.”
Rodriguez said he can remember back in the 1970s when Kenedy “had one dump truck to take care of the whole city. We have better equipment now than we’ve ever had. We have got to get results.”
Councilwoman Saundra Shultz noted that if employees don’t get high ratings, they won’t receive the merit pay.
“If you don’t make the merit based results, you don’t get the money,” she said.
Rodriguez said he is well-known in the community and people from both inside and outside his district bring their concerns to him.
“They feel they can trust me and I value that,” he said. “God has blessed this town tremendously. It’s our job as City Council to make the most of what God has given us. We need to be disciplined in how we work every day. I’m proud of Kenedy. I want the employees to be just as passionate or even more passionate. Kenedy is a good place to work.
“It’s important we take care of our employees but they need to be accountable.”
Linn said he will work to enforce that accountability.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “No one gets a raise unless they score an acceptable rating. You have to score higher to get the maximum amount.”
In other action:
• Mayor Baker issued a proclamation recognizing Sept. 18 as National Thank a Police Officer Day.
• The council approved a budget of $2,388,400 for the Kenedy 4B Corporation, which focuses on business attraction and retention.
• The Council approved a contract for up to $153,743 with Dirt Boys Inc. for a milling project on Graham Road.
• The Council approved a contract for up to $96,548 with SLP Contractors Inc. for waterline improvements on Loma Alta.
• Police Chief Richard Ashe informed the council of the police department’s application for a state grant to upgrade body cams for officers.
