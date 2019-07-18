By Karnes Countywide staff
KENEDY – At the Tuesday, July 2, Kenedy City Council meeting, the city appointed Councilman Brandon Briones as its mayor pro tem.
The council also issued its intent and agreement to issue combination tax and revenue certificates for the funding of the work on the sports complex for the city.
A recently passed state House bill no longer allows residential property to be assessed by value for fees anymore, but now those fees must be based on square footage of the subject property. Thus, a change in the city’s fee structure was updated.
The city council also approved resubmitted funds for its part of a TxDOT grant regarding runway improvements at the airport.
In other action before the council, approval was granted to enter into an agreement with the 1Government Procurement Alliance (GPA), the “buy board” for governmental entities across the country allowing for better purchasing power and better prices for the local entities.
A couple of emergency expenditures were brought forth at the meeting as a sewer leak had to be addressed near Ashland and an H-E-B tax expenditure.
The Sports Complex also got some help as Sunbelt Rentals agreed to provide bathroom facilities to the park while under construction.