KENEDY – In a unanimous vote of 5-0, the city council approved the use of the effective rate of $.273784, per $100 property value, for the next fiscal year at a special council meeting held Tuesday evening, Aug. 20.
The effective rate is calculated to bring in the same revenue as last year, even with increased property valuations. A higher rollback rate of $.281603 was rejected by the council.
The council also approved adding items of surplus city items that have piled up over the last few years.
“We have numerous bicycles, iPad minis, cameras and computer monitors that will be auctioned at the Karnes County surplus auction,” said Mayor James Sutton. That auction was held Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Karnes County Youth Show Barn.
In other action, unanimous council approval was noted for the construction change order for the wastewater treatment plant improvement in the amount of $47,651.00
“Originally, a ramp was proposed by previous staff, but the current water superintendent does not have the need for spending on such a ramp. Stairs are more important and grit removal is required,” Sutton said.
“Stairs are in a future proposal and will be constructed now, at a savings of around $20,000 versus constructing them in the future. Grit removal is part of the compliance issues we are looking to correct from 15 years of neglect. The grit removal must be performed,” Sutton said.