KENEDY – With a final budget distributed to the council during Monday’s special meeting, Mayor James Sutton at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the council requested three agenda items relating to the budget being tabled until the council has had time to review and understand the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Council members agreed and those items were tabled until a future meeting.
Sutton also asked the council to approve additional funding for continued and additional auditing of fiscal year operations. The letter of engagement on the audit is with Beyer and Company. The council approved the request unanimously.
In other action, the council agreed to be included in a cooperative procurement membership agreement with Choice Partners National Cooperative.
Two additional signatures, of Amanda Hines and Karyn Simpson, were added to the city’s TexPool investment services account. The two replace former city manager Barbara Shaw and Judy Murphy on the signature cards.
New signature personnel also were approved for accounts at Texas Champion Bank. Police Chief Rick Ashe, interim city manager Chris Bratton and council member Cynthia Saenz replace former council member Alberto Balderamas and Shaw.
Kenedy approved a possible interlocal agreement with the Kenedy ISD to provide a school resource officer for the district’s campuses. The school district will need to pass such a resolution to provide final approval and implementation.
A video presence will be forthcoming to future council meetings as the council unanimously approved developing a Facebook page to allow a video livestream presentation of all future meetings.
In other action, the council approved a proposal for $71,900 to complete media change-out services on a two-year basis for the Cottonwood Arsenic Removal Plant.
The Kenedy volunteer fire chief will receive a new truck as the council approved the purchase of a 2020 F-250 Crew Cab 4x4 upgrade from H-GAC in the amount of $51,186.
A new foam trailer for the KVFD also was approved at a cost of $70,650 for help in battling fires in the future.
The KVFD is to provide the city with a service agreement for the council’s review next month.
Employee of the month for the city was Joel Mead. No further information on Mead was made available.
In an update on the ongoing improvements to the city’s water and sewer, Mayor Sutton relayed the North 3rd Street and Lavaca streets will need to have main and fire hydrants replaced.
“Proper drainage, manholes and pavement is also planned for North 3rd and Lavaca,” said Sutton.
Drainage and pavement are currently non-existent for these two streets.
Pullin Street which will serve as an exit is to be assessed by engineers for design and the building of mains, hydrants, manholes, drainage and pavement in the upcoming months.