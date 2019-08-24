Kenedy Ed foundation hosts fund raiser at 5D Grill

KENEDY – The Kenedy Education Foundation hosted its second annual fund raiser and back-to-school event Friday, Aug. 9, at the 5D Grill and Lounge in Kenedy.
The theme for this year’s event was “Shining Stars.” The foundation honored and welcomed the 2019-2020 administration and staff for all campuses in the district.
A silent auction provided an opportunity for everyone to bid on a total of 29 items which were donated by local businesses and individuals.
By the end of the evening, all items were bid on, and winners were announced. There was also a 50/50 drawing as well. Cash donations were greatly appreciated as these will help to assist in the grants for which the district’s teachers apply.
Last year’s grant recipients were recognized and each shared how their grant money will assist in their classrooms.
The 5D Grill and Lounge provided a menu of entrees from which to choose, all of which were delicious according to the attendees.
The Kenedy Education Foundation will continue working toward making a difference in the lives of the teachers and students of the Kenedy Independent School District. The organization is already hard at work planning for the event Aug. 29, 2020. It will have a theme of Pride of Kenedy Celebration – “A Night at the Movies” at Panna Maria Hall featuring local country singer John Wayne Schulz.
The foundation appreciates all that donated their time, talents and/or money to make this event a success.