During a regular meeting held recently, the Kenedy City Council held a workshop discussing the possibility of conveying ownership of the Escondido Creek Parkway to the San Antonio River Authority (SARA).
The workshop was held on Monday, Oct. 18, and was attended by more than 50 residents of Kenedy, along with Karnes County commissioners and SARA representatives. During the workshop, the council members were in nearly unanimous agreement in allowing the Escondido Creek Parkway to be owned and maintained by SARA.
“It’s always great when as elected officials, we can work together to choose a direction by consensus, and with the benefit of public comments and public participation that night, that is exactly what happened,” said Kenedy Mayor Joe Baker. “The council agreed to direct our city attorney and city manager to work with SARA legal and administrative staff to prepare an agenda item for a future city council meeting so that the council can formally vote to approve action that will set the process in motion toward conveying ownership of the land to SARA.”
According to Baker, it was clear that the majority of those in attendance supported the move to allow the San Antonio River Authority to have full ownership over the parkway, as it already manages and provides “substantial and ongoing funding” for the river’s maintenance and operations.
As Karnes County Pct. 1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik said during the workshop, “I’m here representing myself as I live here in Kenedy, Texas.
“Today I’m here to support the San Antonio River Authority and I would like to see them have total control of the Escondido Creek Parkway. The (parkway) is in a flood zone, and this is what SARA does; SARA manages flood zones.”
Gaylon Oehlke, SARA board member and Escondido Creek Parkway Oversight Committee chairman, also spoke during the workshop, stating his support of the possible move of ownership of the parkway under SARA.
“This has been a wonderful partnership between the city of Kenedy and SARA to build this park,” Oehlke said. “Included in that partnership has been all the people and companies that have donated money for the sake of getting it done.
“It took a long period of time; it took a lot of work, a lot of effort. So that park technically, if you go by who paid for it, is owned by a lot of citizens of this community. “
Oehlke explained that this decision is not a power struggle, and that he was not there representing the SARA board his sits on, but rather the parkway’s oversight committee he chairs.
“We just want the best path forward to be able to continue to provide for the citizens of Kenedy and Karnes County the services of this park, and keep it done the way it is,” Oehlke said. “This process – it’s no gaurantee – but it’ll be the best path forward. We want to continue the partnership with the city of Kenedy, because that’s how we got it built.
Baker added, “I believe making this change will help ensure that SARA will continue to support and provide excellent maintenance and operations for this wonderful new park for the benefit of the people of this community for many years to come.”
