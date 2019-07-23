Kenedy facing strict water restrictions

Contributed information
KENEDY – An emergency meeting of the city council Monday, July 22, the city of Kenedy to bring the city into an Emergency Stage 4 level of water restrictions.
Well 15 and well 16 are down for repairs. Well 15 went out last week and Well 16, the town’s biggest producer went out shortly thereafter according to city manager Barbara Shaw.
“We have started repairs and hope to have the wells up and producing again with seven to ten days,” said Shaw.
The city urges all residents to adhere to the Stage 4 restrictions until further notice.