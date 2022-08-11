Several members of the Kenedy FFA Chapter traveled to Mount Vernon, Missouri, to participate in the Missouri 4-H Dairy Judging Camp ‘22 held in part at the College of the Ozark in Southwest Missouri, July 18-20.
Thirty-two campers from three states, ages 10 to 18, participated in the camp held in conjunction the University of Missouri Extension.
Students visited area farms including the Van Zyverden Dairy Farms, LLC and the BUB Ranch where Angus bulls and goats are raised, as well as the Whitaker Embryo Transfer Services.
Objectives of the camp were to increase campers knowledge about the evaluation of dairy animals, as well as to enhance the life skills of youth in the areas of oral communication, confidence, critical thinking, problem-solving, decision making, teamwork, self-responsibility and self-esteem.
In addition, those attending were there to develop their potential as judges learning more about 4-H dairy judging terms and to develop the interest and skills of younger members in the area of dairy judging.
Members enjoyed a welcome and orientation at the College of the Ozarks on Monday, July 18, and traveled to various farms and locations from July 19-20.
According to the Purebred Dairy Cattle Association (PDCA), a score card that describes ideal dairy conformation has five major categories. These are: frame, dairy character, body capacity, feet and legs, and udder.The young campers had opportunities to examine cattle and prepare assessments and share their thoughts during group sessions.
In addition, the chapter members participated in a trip to a Guernsey and Jersey dairy, making use of cow classes and dairy judging camp particulars-- information gained on the trip.
Students returned to Texas well ready to participate in chapter activities this Fall.
