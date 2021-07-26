Kenedy focuses on mosquitoes, pressing needs

The city of Kenedy is working to address needed repairs and overhaul of some of the community’s infrastructure,and members of the Kenedy City Council received updates on some of those efforts during a recent meeting.
Public Works Director Jerry Higgins said he has been working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and is addressing many of those issues.
“I spent most of the last month working on reports and documentation for things that needed to be taken care of,” he said. “We are trying to get some work done by September at the Helena Bridge ... by Escondido Creek. The water line off the bridge is in bad shape and we’re working to relocate it. It’s a pressing issue.”
Higgins said old style water meters continue to be replaced throughout the city.
“On water meter replacement, we started off with a bang and it’s kind of gone to a fizzle,” he said. “There are approximately 180 (old) meters still out there. I will have a better idea next month on the exact amount.”
While recent heavy rains have hampered some progress, Higgins said the city continues to make great strides in addressing drainage concerns.
“We’re miles ahead of where we were at this time last year,” he said.
The city has also managed to keep up with summer demands for water, thanks in large part to substantial rainfall.
“Right now the numbers are looking great,” Higgins said. “A lot of that is attributed to rain. When it rains, people use less water.”
Mayor Joe Baker thanked city employees for their work in helping to control the mosquito population that often thrives after heavy rainfall.
“During the (July 2 celebration at Joe Gulley Park), I wasn’t touched by a single mosquito,” Baker said. “I want to thank y’all for that.”
City crews spent six days spraying for mosquitoes, and also placed items called “mosquito dunks” into large areas of standing water to help eliminate them. The dunks eventually dissolve and pose no threat to pets or wildlife, according to Joe Hernandez, director of streets and parks.
“We use the mosquito dunks after the rain, and they’ve helped tremendously to go along with the spraying,” Hernandez said. “If you can catch them before they hatch, that’s important. We’ve been trying to work on it for quite some time. You have to have winds that are less than 11 miles per hour in order to spray (and avoid it being disrupted or dispersed).”
Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe said rainfall recently flooded the Escondido Creek Parkway, with water rising to halfway up the poles holding call boxes. He added there is no known damage to the call boxes at this time.
Flooding has caused additional problems in areas of the city, including at Graham Road.
Local resident Don Staggs asked for a timeline on work in that area.
“We have contacts with specialists in that type of work,” said City Manager William Linn, who said the city would have been able to begin work much sooner if costs had been less than $50,000. Because the cost of the work will exceed $50,000, the city is required to go through a bid process.
“We’re looking at September” for the Council to likely award a contract for the work, Linn said. “If the cost was under $50,000 we could have moved on this more quickly. Since it is over (that amount) our hands were tied by government code.”
The plan is to begin road upgrades on Graham Road to Nueces Street as soon as possible in the coming months, he said.
Although rainfall has helped in some areas, it has caused problems in others, Hernandez said.
“We are seeing some alligator cracking (patterns) and lots of potholes even when we don’t have heavy rains, even just sustained rains will cause that.” He added that 83 potholes have been patched recently.
Linn said plans are in the works to soon address drainage concerns in the vicinity of Robinhood Drive, Bellaire Boulevard and Nottingham Lane.
The city is working with the Texas General Land Office and has already received some funds, but is hoping to get approval for additional grant money to help with the cost of that work.
“If for some reason we don’t get a second award, we’ll find a way to provide residents out there some relief,” Linn said.
