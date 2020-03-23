KENEDY – A boil water notice was imposed for 24 hours along 5th Street March 9.
“The boil notice precautions were in place until the required verification water test results are received – (minimum 24 hours), best case scenario will be March 10,” Interim City Manager Deck Shaver said.
Residents on 5th Street from CR 719 to Dahl Street and the 100 Block of Sunnyside were directly affected by the water notice.
“We are following the notification requirements of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality,” Shaver said.
“Repairs to the broken water main have been completed and returned to service with normal operating pressure. We appreciate our customers patience and regret the inconvenience, as we take these precautionary measure to protect the Public Water Supply.”
Residents can call City Hall at 830-583-2230, with any questions or concerns regarding any water and/or wastewater issues.