Kenedy high placed on temporary lockdown

KENEDY – Two male suspects fled the scene of a single-vehicle accident Jan. 10 around 8 a.m. near the Murphy’s gas station in Kenedy, which led to a soft lockdown for the nearby Kenedy High School, according to Kenedy Police Department Chief Rick Ashe.
“There was a car crash on (Highway) 181 in front of Murphy,” Chief Ashe said.
“Witnesses on the scene said two male suspects ran into the brush next to Walmart.
“We had no information on who they were or why they ran. While we were checking the area we advised the school to go into a soft lockdown, basically keep the kids in and everyone else out.”
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene, according to Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva.
“We had three units on scene,” Villanueva said.
“There were no reports of weapons from the suspects over dispatch. They ran in the back area near the school.”
According to Ashe, there were no reports of the suspects on campus of KHS.
“We checked the area and could not locate them,” the police chief said.
“There were no calls to us claiming the suspects were on campus; we did the lockdown out of caution.”
In a statement posted on its website, KISD released the following regarding the temporary incident: “We placed our campuses on lockdown at approximately 8:20 a.m., based on information we received from the City of Kenedy PD.
“There no longer appears to be a threat to our safety, so the campuses are no longer in lockdown mode.
“The safety of our students is of prime importance. We thank you for your cooperation during this period of time.
“The City of Kenedy PD notified us of a situation that involved a person leaving an accident scene on foot, in the vicinity.
“They alerted KISD of the suspicious situation and we decided to place our campuses on lockdown. There was no threat to any of our schools or directed to any of our schools.”
Kenedy ISD Superintendent Diana Barrera Ugarte assures parents safety remains a priority for students.
“We do want parents to know that we do have a very specific plan in place to keep students, teachers and other school personnel safe,” Ugarte said.
“We also meet regularly with law enforcement to update and collaborate on our emergency plans.
“When situations that require us to take specific action to ensure everyone is safe, be assured that school officials are in constant communication with emergency personnel. Together, emergency personnel and school officials determine the appropriate course of action for the school.”
Ashe added, “We were able to determine who the suspects were later and determined there was no threat to the school so we lifted the lockdown.”
Power remained out for several hours while workers replaced the power lines.