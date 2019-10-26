Kenedy hires familiar face as Bratton returns to office

KENEDY – A familiar face has taken over the role of interim city manager as Chris Bratton has settled into his office at Kenedy City Hall.
Bratton was the interim Kenedy police chief last year before the KPD hired current Chief Richard Ashe.
“It helped a lot since I knew the people and culture of Kenedy,” Bratton said about his second interim position with the city of Kenedy.
“I had solutions implemented in the police department to provide a service needed for the community.”
His goal as interim city manager is simple.
“I want to create a culture of accountability,” Bratton said.
“We want our residents to understand the options available despite favorable conditions. We want them to be accountable for their situations.
“Streets are also important and we want to get the infrastructure in place.”
It’s a known fact that the residents of Kenedy have dealt with water issues for years, but Bratton is striving for change.
“We are roughly four to six months away from the final steps of being in compliance with our water,” he said.
“We go through a great deal to provide clean and quality water to the city of Kenedy, which leads to higher water bills.”
The city is actively searching for a replacement candidate for city manager.
“The city wants someone with an expertise in water and sewer business,” Bratton said.
“Of course, the city wants other quality standards met by candidates, but water and sewer experience is important.”
Bratton stated the crucial role water plays in the community is key for years to come.
“Water is the new oil,” he said.
“The city has something in the works to alleviate any water supply in the future. Before the oil boom, there were a lot of issues the city couldn’t afford to fix.”
During his time off, Bratton enjoys bass fishing with his son as much as possible.
“I love taking him on the boat and going out catching bass,” he said.
“It’s something I’ve loved doing for a long time.”
For now, Bratton will keep Kenedy in his best interest while the city finds a replacement.