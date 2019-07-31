Karnes Countywide staff
KENEDY – An emergency meeting of the city council was held Monday, July 22, to bring the city into an Emergency Stage 4 level of water restrictions.
“Well 15 and well 16 are down for repairs. Well 15 went out last week and well 16, the town’s biggest producer, went out shortly thereafter,” according to City Manager Barbara Shaw.
“We have started repairs and hope to have the wells up and producing again within seven to 10 days,” Shaw said.
The city urges all residents to adhere to the Stage 4 restrictions until further notice.
Stage 4 restrictions are water use reduction measures and may be implemented when there is a scarcity of public water supply due to well(s) being inoperable and not capable of normal production.
Stage 4 water restrictions include:
Water waste is prohibited at all times. Water waste includes allowing water to run onto the sidewalk, curb, driveway, street or drain or failing to repair a controllable leak. Penalties increase for water wasters. Residential water leaks must be repaired within 24 hours.
Landscape watering is strictly prohibited.
Non-commercial washing of vehicles is prohibited. Commercial washing of vehicles is permitted on the premise of a commercial washing facility.
Swimming pools/hot tubs and similar facilities – refilling of new facilities or existing facilities are prohibited.
In the event of system failure or contamination, the city manager will manage the City of Kenedy limited water supply by requiring measures as are necessary to maintain public health and safety, including elimination of service to part or all of the water system.
The Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department may only utilize water for an emergency situation. No practice burns until further notice.
Fines may be imposed for violating Stage 4 water restrictions. Fines range from $200 to $500 per violation.
To report any violators contact the Kenedy Police Department at 830-583-2225 or city hall at 830-583-2230.