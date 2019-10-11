KENEDY – The Kenedy ISD Board of Trustees approved bids for a bid package 3 on the agenda during a special meeting Sept. 30.
The trustees met Sept. 24 about the matter of bid package 3 in a special meeting.
“The bids are for alternate packages that were not in the base proposal for the bid package 3,” Kenedy ISD Superintendent Diane Barrera Ugarte said.
All alternates were approved from the meeting that included:
• Updated facade for secondary building.
• Restrooms in the Administration Building
• Water fountain in the Administration Building
• Painting of walls in the northwest wing of the Administration Building
• Card readers – locks/security for Administration Building
• Wireless controls for HVAC in Administration Building.
In other matters, the trustees approved the addition of a teacher.
“We hired a special education teacher for the middle and high schools,” Ugarte said.
“This was an additional position that the board approved at a previous meeting.
“We are working internally with consultants regarding our special education programming.
“We need to make sure we are implementing the best program for our special education students so that we strategically and intentionally close learning and/or achievement gaps.”