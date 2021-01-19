The Kenedy Independent School District earned an A score from the Texas Education Agency in the latest Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas rankings, continuing its trend of high ratings.
That report was presented to the KISD Board of Trustees during an online meeting and public hearing on Jan. 4 by Business Manager Stephanie Timms.
“This was put in place to make sure public schools are held accountable for finances,” Timms said. “They want to see how well we manage our finances and there are 15 different indicators.
In addition to financial management, a school district’s academic performance is also part of the criteria.
“For the 2018-19 school year (the most recent addressed by the FIRST report), I am very proud to say Kenedy received a score of 92 out of 100, which is a superior rating,” Timms said. “I will look to see what I can do to get us rated a little higher.”
Other recent ratings for the district are:
• 90 for the 2015-16 school year
• 88 for the 2016-17 school year
• 98 for the 2017-18 school year
“Everything is still in line, it’s just something to try to improve on,” Timms said.
Details about any reimbursements made to school board members for travel expenses while representing the school district, including lodging, meals and fuel expenses, are part of the report. Information on the superintendent’s contract is also included in the report, which KISD makes available on its website.
There were no public comments during either the public hearing or after the report was presented.
