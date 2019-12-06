KENEDY – The Kenedy school district trustees took action regarding a memorandum of understanding care coordination agreement with Camino Real Community Services during a meeting Nov. 18.
“The care and coordination agreement between Camino Real Community Services and KISD is to continue our partnership to care, coordinate, streamline referrals and, most importantly, maximize access to community resources by preventing duplication of services,” Kenedy ISD Superintendent Dr. Diana Barrera Ugarte said.
“Camino Real Community Services and KISD have worked together on a variety of issues to provide resources to students, parents and staff.
“They have also provided professional development for our teachers on trauma informed care this summer that was very interesting and appropriate for our staff to know.”
Kenedy ISD hosted a presentation by motivational speaker Kevin Hines Nov. 21.
“We also worked with them (among others) to bring a nationally renowned speaker, Kevin Hines, to speak on his experience of mental illness and suicide prevention,” Ugarte said.
“Every KISD student from grades 6-12 heard him speak during the school day, and we also had him speak to our community in the evening.
“Students and community were very moved by his story and received free materials and resources that Kevin made available.”
In other matters, the board of trustees approved a resolution regarding extracurricular status of Karnes County 4-H organization.
“The item involving the 4-H of Karnes County is to sanction them as an official extracurricular activity at KISD, and to grant them adjunct faculty staff member status as they work with our district and students,” Ugarte said.
Another agenda item discussed was with compliance with HB 2840, which involves public comment on agenda items during board meetings.
“HB 2840 expands the opportunities for the public to address the board,” Ugarte said.
“The BED (Local) policy that was presented to the board in its first reading provides guidance on how to facilitate the change.
“Persons who want to address the board must do so prior to the meeting, and will have three minutes to address the board.
“There is no longer a limit of who can address the board on the same topic, as has been the policy before the passage of HB 2840.
“Additionally, the public may now address the board at any and all open meetings that have been scheduled, planned and posted. In keeping with former policy regarding addressing the board, the board may not take any action on any item that is not on the published agenda.”
In other news, the school board discussed a contingency plan update for baseball and softball fields.
“In an effort to plan accordingly for our 2020 baseball and softball season, Kenedy Independent School District is working with Runge ISD to schedule our Kenedy ISD home games at their fields,” Ugarte said.
“We will be bringing the agreements needed to solidify these plans to the December board meeting to seek board approval.
“KISD is also looking into preparing our own practice baseball fields so that our students will have a place to practice, regardless of whether the construction of the new ball fields the City of Kenedy is building are ready for use.
“We look forward to playing on the Larry Keisling Sports Complex fields, as they will be state-of-the-art facilities.
“However, it would be irresponsible of us to not be prepared, in the event the fields are not ready for our use.