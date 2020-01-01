Kenedy ISD welcomes Fanning as school resource officer

KENEDY – Amanda Fanning was introduced as the Kenedy ISD school resource officer after a monthly meeting Dec. 16.
“She will be on campus on all the days school is in session at KISD,” Kenedy ISD Superintendent Dr. Diane Barrera Ugarte said.
“We have joined with the City of Kenedy Police Department on this after many months of meeting and planning.”
Officer Fanning is employed by the City of Kenedy PD and Kenedy ISD pays for a portion of her salary, according to Ugarte.
“She will work with the PD when school is not in session, according to the City of Kenedy PD calendar,” she said.
“We are thrilled to have her on board and look forward to continuing to make Kenedy ISD a safer place for students and staff.”
In other matters, Kenedy ISD received a superior FIRST rating.
“All districts receive a FIRST rating - Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas,” Ugarte said.
“There are 15 indicators that are rated and we received a score of 98 - Superior.
“A score of 60 is a passing score and is labeled C - Meets Standard. A score of 80-89 is - Above Standard. A score of 90 - 100 is Superior. Last year Kenedy received a score of 88, so we are glad to have improved by 10 points, pushing us up to a Superior rating.”
Another agenda item discussed was adopting a set of operating procedures, according to the superintendent.
“When the Texas Association of School Boards came to Kenedy ISD to help us update our policies, they also reviewed our board operating procedures and recommended we reference board policy to support all of the procedures we are outlining in our handbook,” she said.
“There were also several policy updates that needed to be changed and updated in our board operating procedures.
“Board policy update DEAB deals with how we define our workweek. This is the first ready of this policy and aligns our practices with our policies.”
“The policy currently reads our workweek begins at midnight on Monday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
“This does not align with our practice, so we are changing policy to align with our practice to begin workweek on Sunday and end on Saturday.”
The agenda item will be ready a second time at the January monthly meeting, according to Ugarte.
In other matters, the school board added a new position and adjusted the payscale for the said position.
“We hired a new person to support our counselor with college and career readiness at the Kenedy High School,” Ugarte said.
“We just hired a College, Career and Military Readiness Coordinator at this meeting – Christina Ruvalcaba.
“She will take the lead to support students prepare for attending college, technical schools, military and the workforce.
“Ms. Ruvalcaba comes to us with experience in this area and is excited to get started in January.”
Lastly, former Kenedy Elementary School principal Joyce Homeyer announced her retirement a couple of months ago, according to Ugarte.
“Homeyer was excited about being able to spend more time with her grandchildren, so she moved up her retirement to December rather than May,” she said.
“She will be greatly missed.”
The board of trustees unanimously voted to hire Katy Wiatrek, current Kenedy Elementary School assistant principal, as the principal of Kenedy Elementary school, Ugarte said.
“She has worked diligently with Mrs. Homeyer to integrate strategic data planning into instructional planning and instruction.
“We are looking forward to seeing all of the new ideas she will bring and implement at Kenedy Elementary School.”
The next scheduled board meeting is set for Jan. 21.