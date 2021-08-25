While efforts to ensure the long term upkeep and viability of the Escondido Creek Parkway continue, it will likely be at least until September before the city of Kenedy and representatives of the San Antonio River Authority (SARA) can meet together in a workshop to discuss the park’s ownership.
Scheduling conflicts kept the Kenedy City Council from being able to schedule a workshop in August, as had been originally planned. The item will next be discussed during the council’s Sept. 14 meeting.
One community member who voiced his support for granting ownership of the Escondido Creek Parkway to SARA was Karnes County Commissioner Shelby Dupnik, who is also the county’s emergency management director.
“Although I am on the commissioners court, I am here representing myself as a citizen of Kenedy,” Dupnik told the city council during an Aug. 10 meeting. “I am glad to see the Escondido Creek Parkway open, it has been a true asset to the city and the county.
“I have been impressed by the way the San Antonio River Authority is maintaining the park and makes changes to it constantly. My feeling is that the river authority should have full control of the park. One reason is that the park is in a floodplain, and that (floodplain management) is what they do.”
Dupnik said SARA’s willingness to oversee the park is beneficial to the city, county and to community members.
“I think it’s a no-brainer if the river authority will accept liability and responsibility of caring for the park,” Dupnik said.
He added that inevitable changes in the membership and leadership of governmental organizations could lead to changes in priorities in the future.
“As the city council’s membership changes over the years, so do river authority boards,” he said. “People meeting in San Antonio may one day say, ‘We don’t own it, why should we maintain it?’ I hope you will work with them to ensure we continue to have a San Antonio River Authority Park in Karnes County.”
Kenedy Mayor Joe Baker concurred.
“I agree with Shelby,” he said. “We need to do whatever we can to keep this an A-plus quality park for as long as possible. I believe (SARA ownership of the park) makes sense.
“There is a greater possibility for the river authority continuing to care for the park years down the line if it is the owner.”
Councilman James Douglas also expressed his agreement, and said improvements continue to be made to Escondido Creek Parkway.
“The good news is that the park is not done,” Douglas said. “For me as a Kenedy ISD teacher, phase 2 of park plans is most exciting.”
City Manager William Linn said the park is 21 acres, and at this time the city of Kenedy owns eight acres.
“SARA owns everything else,” he said.
In other action, the council will place an item on the Sept. 14 agenda to address the naming of the only unnamed ballfield at Joe Gulley Park. A local resident asked the council to consider the process of naming one of the Little League fields, and said she would like to see community involvement in the discussion.
