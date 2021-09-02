The Kenedy Public Library completed another successful Summer Reading Club program and is now preparing for some exciting library programs coming up this fall.
The library is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
September is card sign-up month; stop by the library and sign-up for a membership card. For new memberships, patrons will receive a free canvas book bag filled with goodies. The library will offer a free replacement card for members who have lost their cards, only in the month of September. Requirements for obtaining a membership card are valid identification and a utility bill.
From Sept. 1 through Oct. 28, the library will offer a Challenge Card checkout program for children ages 2 to 14 years old. For every five books checked out the child will receive stamp credit and a prize. Each completed challenge card should be returned to the library and will be entered in a chance to win in the big prize drawing at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
The library will begin its weekly Storytime/Craft programs at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The programs will be held every Friday at 10 a.m. (Please note, date changes may occur due to unprecedented times.)
The KPL 100 Autumn book program will begin Friday, Sept. 10, and run through Friday, Nov. 5. A book list is available at the library. Each participating child will receive a t-shirt and goody bag upon completing the program.
For adults, a once-a-month craft program will be offered. The first program is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Call the library to sign up There is limited space for sign ups.
Additional programs and activities are in the making for the upcoming months. Check out the library’s Facebook page for upcoming programs and events.
The library offers free checkouts of books, audiobooks, and DVDs. Digital titles (eBooks) are also available free of charge.
In addition,the library offers faxing, scanning and copying for a minimal charge. For more information or questions call the library at 830-583-3313.
Information submitted by Sylvia Pena, Kenedy Public Library Director