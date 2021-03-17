Joe Baker can’t be everyone’s favorite neighbor. So Kenedy residents made him their mayor.
“He’s a great guy,” said Karnes County resident Jessie Acebedo. “The last guy seemed like he was in it for himself. Joe does it for the public. For the community.”
After almost 30 years of reporting the news as a journalist, Baker decided it was time for a change, and his family agreed.
“I sat in the audience thinking of ways I could make things better,” he said. “I love helping people. But I love educating and informing them more. It’s important to help people understand how things work, and then together, we can make things better.”
His biggest project will be improving the city’s water system, which he believes is finally on the right track and aquifer.
Baker hopes the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer will not only bring better tasting water but potential growth for the city as well.
“We’re hoping to break ground within the next two years on that pipeline,” he said. “It’s going to help steer the city into economic development with new business and better paying jobs because industries have a need for this water. We won’t have to worry about the quantity or the quality anymore.”
Baker said there are a lot of steps in the process and the state requirements continue to grow more stringent, but it’s just one of many improvements he hopes to be a part of.
Alongside the city manager and five city council members, Baker plans to improve city streets and lights, sidewalks and most importantly, help people understand the services that are available to them.
“This community is its biggest asset,” he said. “Every time they are asked to step up and help, they never hesitated. Everyone is constantly helping and sharing with others. That’s the cornerstone that we can build upon.”
The Escondido Parkway is a prime example of bigger groups coming together for the central community between San Antonio and Corpus Christi.
“Kenedy has grown tremendously,” said Eva Escobar of Karnes County. “Just look at that huge, beautiful park. I come a lot to shop, and I can see improvement. It’s a big difference.”
Due to special circumstances resulting from the previous mayor’s unscheduled departure, this term for mayor will only be 18 months, instead of the normal 24.
Baker will have until May 2022 to consider running for re-election.
“It’s about what’s best for the community,” he said. “There’s a lot of turnover in city government, and I don’t want that for this position. I’m constantly learning and meeting new people and hope I can be here for a long time.”
Being the city mayor has also been a “teachable moment” for his youngest daughter who can be found behind the video camera at most meetings.
“She’s almost in high school, and my position has created the opportunity for her to ask questions,” he said. “My family knows I love to help people, and they’re supportive of me on this different career path.”
Baker is active on his Facebook account and can be reached by e-mail and phone; even though the position of mayor is part-time and he has a full time job, he is always willing to direct people to the right services available to them.
