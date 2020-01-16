KENEDY – A Kenedy middle school student was detained Jan. 9 after reports of a possible threat at the school, according to the Kenedy Police Department.
The KPD stated in a Facebook post on its page, “At this time, we have no reason to believe there is any danger to the school or students. We would like to thank the citizens who brought this information to light.”
The Kenedy ISD made a statement on its website, “We want to thank our KISD students, staff and parents for reporting the online threats made regarding students and staff. Administration expeditiously reported the information to City of Kenedy Police Department, and they responded immediately to investigate this threat further, late Saturday night.
“According to our Code of Conduct, making a terroristic threat requires a mandatory Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) placement, and depending on the details and facts, it may warrant expulsion to a Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP).
“Due to the citizens who passed on this information, and the immediate response from our local law enforcement, there is no longer a threat to students or staff from this individual.”
The Kenedy ISD held an assembly Monday in response to the incident.