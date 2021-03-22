Before March 9 of this year, the city of Kenedy did not have a fire department. At least not an officially established one.
They did, however, always have a small group of selfless men and women who volunteered to do the job because they wanted to help their community. They sacrificed their lives, time with family and friends to train and respond and never asked for any compensation or recognition.
In fact, when the issue of possibly establishing a paid career fire department for the city arose, the current firefighters unanimously opposed it.
It became clear early in the city council meeting that tensions and miscommunications could possibly result in a disorderly night, when it was proposed that the agenda item concerning the fire department would be pushed back another month.
“I don’t understand the point of the dismantling and destruction of the current department you have,” said firefighter Stephen Hernandez. “We get up in the middle of night to go help people. We do it for them.
“There’s no reason Kenedy can’t have the best fire department. But yet, we’re still stuck in the same building with broken equipment and trucks. We’ve always made it work. I want you to think about how much of a problem we have never been.”
The three ordinance options on the agenda were presented simply as creating and establishing a fire department as either a career, combination (also known as a “hybrid” department made up of both career and volunteer members), or volunteer department.
The concern of both firefighters and residents was the last sentence of the ordinance which read, “directing the City Manager to take any and all measures necessary in creating and establishing the selected fire department type.”
The auditorium was full of passionate firefighters who defended their leadership and sacrifices and demanded that City Manager William Linn explain why he would assume command.
“This is not about forcing anyone out,” said Linn. “According to NFPA 1710 standards, we have failed to establish a fire department. This is not about vendettas. We need to make a choice tonight. We need to move forward and rectify why the fire department is not a legal entity.”
The National Fire Department 1710 standard outlines the organization and deployment of fire departments to protect citizens and the occupational safety and health of its employees.
Council members, firefighters and residents may never know why it took over 100 years to establish a fire department.
Captain David Salas said the department had been seeking help but could never get any answers or guidance.
“We thought we were on our own,” said Salas. “If we’re not a legal entity then how do we have a budget?”
City Manager Linn said this issue was only recently brought to his attention and that he was trying to make it right for the benefit of the city and fire department. He said once the department was established, it could receive the help needed to better serve the community.
The council immediately agreed with residents that there was no need for a paid department but made arrangements for a workshop to be held before next month’s meeting to amend the volunteer ordinance. The amended ordinance will be presented for approval on April 13.
The night ended on a positive note when the council finally officially established the Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department and expressed gratitude for the work and dedication of the previous group in serving the city.
