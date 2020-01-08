Kenedy PD searching for robbery suspects

KENEDY – The Kenedy Police Department is searching for two suspects in a robbery at the Cricket store Jan. 3 at 5:50 p.m., according to KPD.
The two suspects are African American males with one being heavy set, according to KPD Chief Richard Ashe.
“No weapon was displayed,” he said.
“Cash was taken, but we are not sure on the amount. There were no injuries to report.”
Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to call KPD at 830-583-2225, or the Karnes County Crime Stoppers at 830-780-4636.