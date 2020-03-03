Kenedy PD stops funny money man

KENEDY – A Kenedy man is charged with using counterfeit money at an area business.
Police said 25-year-old Damian Pursel had used a fake $100 at a local convenience store.
“He bought about $60 worth of merchandise and paid with a fake $100 bill,” said Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe.
Pursel was arrested Feb. 10 in Karnes City on a separate charge. Ashe said that on Feb. 13, Kenedy police filed their forgery charge and served him with an arrest warrant at the Karnes County Jail.
According to jail records, Pursel is being held on a total bond of $25,000 bond, charged with forgery and possession of a controlled substance.
Ashe said Pursel’s case is not related to one involving a counterfeit $100 bill used to purchase Girl Scout cookies at the Walmart Supercenter in Kenedy.
Police have a different suspect in mind for that crime.
But in both cases, the bills used are ones purchased online and marked for novelty or motion picture use, Ashe said. They are not legal tender.
Forgery is a state jail felony. If convicted, Pursel faces up to two years in a state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.