From the time he first took office in late 2018, Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe said he knew he wanted the department to obtain recognized status, something only a few police departments statewide achieve.
As of late February, that goal was met as the police department’s hard work paid off.
“This was something that I wanted to pursue when I came to Kenedy,” Ashe said. “Less than 10 percent of police agencies in the state can meet the standards. This puts us in an elite group. This means that my agency is one of the most professional agencies in the state. This is a source of great pride for me and my officers.”
The recognition program was started by the Texas Police Chiefs Association in 2006, and it evaluates a police department’s compliance with 170 best business practices for Texas law enforcement. These practices were carefully developed by law enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual’s rights, according to a press release issued by the department. These practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizens’ rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.
Ashe credited the former Chief Duane Dubose for helping to lay the groundwork for the department’s continued success.
“There were a lot of policy requirements but Chief DuBose had already started on policy changes,” Ashe said. “The big hurdles were some of the physical changes we needed to make as well as a large number training hours we needed to put in. We also had to complete a full inventory of our evidence room and check all the items.”
While all 14 licensed police officers and one civilian employee working for the department each played in role in achieving recognized status, Ashe said Sgt. Robert Elizondo spearheaded the effort.
“Sgt Elizondo was the program manager and spent most of the time on the process,” Ashe said. “Most of the officers had to go through training and learning new policies and procedures.
“We have a really great group of officers. Since I have been here we added an (school resource officer) and a traffic officer. We have been working on our community relations and all our officers have embraced the changes. The community has been wonderful and have supported me and the department.”
