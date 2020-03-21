KENEDY – Police here have enlisted the help of the state Fire Marshal’s Office in Austin to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged a vacant house.
The fire in the 800 block of Eighth Street occurred just after 8 p.m. March 4. According to Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe, the fact that this has not been the first fire at the long abandoned home is among the reasons officials believe something is suspicious.
“The house is empty,” he said. “There’s no power, nothing that could have started a fire on its own.”
The chief said one resident said they saw someone walking away from the house at the time of the fire.
Personnel from the state Fire Marshal’s Office were due to come March 9. Meanwhile, anyone with information is urged to call the Kenedy Police Department at 830-583-2225.
Anonymous tips, for which cash rewards are paid if the information leads to an arrest, can be furnished to Karnes County Crime Stoppers at 830-780-4636.