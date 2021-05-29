Readers of all ages will explore the animal kingdom this summer as Kenedy Public Library presents the “Tails and Tails” summer library program.
The 2021 summer reading program is open to ages 2 through young adult. The library will offer programs, prize drawings, storytimes, a reading club, magic show and more. Families my join the Read to Me portion of the program.
Registration is underway. for more information or an activity calendar, call 830-583-3313, visit the KPL website or Facebook page.
All activities and library cards are free.
The summer reading club begins June 7 and continues through July 2.
Events include:
• 3 p.m. June 7, kick-off party
• 3 p.m. June 8, children’s program, bird/craft
• 3 p.m. June 8, tween program, oragami bookmarks
• 3 p.m. June 15, children’s program, mermaid/crocodile tail craft
• 3 p.m. June 17, tween program, Jeopardy
• 3 p.m. June 18, Father’s Day craft
• 3 p.m. June 22, children’s craft, fire breathing dragon
• 3 p.m. June 24, tween program, scavenger hunt
• 3 p.m. June 29, children’s program, book scavenger hunt
• 3 p.m. June 30, tween program, button art
• 3 p.m. July 1, game day
• 3 p.m. Jult 2, Fourth of July craft
• July 7, last day to turn in books for summer reading club
• July 9, summer reding club certificates and gift bags handed out
• 2 p.m. July 14, beaded bracelet craft
• 2 p.m. July 21, San Antonio River Authority presentation
• 2 p.m. July 28, treat day.
Submitted by Kenedy
Public Library.