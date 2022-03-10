The public is invited to join the staff of the Kenedy Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 16, for a book signing - “Sleeping Dragons” by Zachary Butler. There will also be a drawing for a copy of the book.
“Sleeping Dragons” is a western novel set in the fictional world of Karnez, a scorching land with two suns, inspired extensively by Karnes County and its history, particularly the birth of Kenedy and the fall of Helena.
It revolves primarily around the Buckland and Alder families, better known to long-time Karnes County locals as the real-life Butlers and Elders. Boxes upon boxes of letters between the Butler family members, dating back to the Civil War, contributed to the authenticity of the family and its members.
“Sleeping Dragons”, often described as “not your granddad’s western,” is a sprawling narrative spread across brush country, plains, mountains and tundra.
It uses its fictional world to allow metaphors and allegories for very real struggles of human nature in the form of gypsies, vikings and elements of the supernatural.
Karnes County natives will recognize names, references and inside jokes at every turn as the story follows cattle drives, romance, fist fights, gun fights, battles, prison escapes, joy and tears.
From the first page, readers are instantly transported into a world of caliche and mesquite, and can practically feel the sweat dripping down their forehead.
Assuredly, “Sleeping Dragons” is a story that its readers will not soon forget, and will give them a much greater appreciation for the rich history and struggles of early South Texas.
Zachary Butler is a lifelong resident of Karnes County and whose family has been deeply entrenched in the land since before the county’s birth.
He moved to the Rocky Mountains six years ago, where he met his wife Tabatha.
His four children are proud of their Karnes County roots. The family spends winters on the family ranch near Coy City, hunting, ranching, exploring and walking in the steps of their ancestors.