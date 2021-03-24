Kenedy City Council members approved changes to reinstate a juvenile curfew ordinance, which expired in December, at their March 9 meeting.
Concerns were raised about students who were required to stay home and quarantine, but were seen in public, including skateboarding at the park.
The new ordinance provides day and nighttime curfews for youth under age 17. The curfew will be enforced by Kenedy Police Department and violations are punishable by a fine up to $500.
Under the new ordinance, curfew hours are while school is in session on weekdays and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday night. Weekend hours are midnight to 6 a.m.
The revised ordinance will also be aligned with the Kenedy Independent School District schedule to match breaks and holidays.
Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe said his officers may exercise discretion provisions for exceptions such as emergencies, excused school absences, activities supervised by adults, and being accompanied by a parent or guardian.
