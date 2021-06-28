Karnes County residents and visitors will be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in style in 2021 with both Runge and Kenedy hosting events in their communities.
Many of the usual holiday celebrations were canceled because of COVID-19 a year ago, so a return to more traditional festivities is a welcome change.
The city of Kenedy will have its celebration a couple of days early, with festivities scheduled from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Joe Gulley Park. The event will feature food trucks, music, a movie in the park and fireworks. The event is sponsored by the city of Kenedy and organized by the Kenedy Police Department.
The Kenedy celebration will hopefully be the start of a new tradition, said Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe.
“This will be a first for us,” he said, “We hope people will come out and enjoy a great family event. Our celebration will be on a Friday, because we know Runge’s will be on Saturday and we definitely don’t want to interfere with the celebration in Runge. This way, people will have an opportunity to do both.”
Kenedy’s celebration will include a DJ playing music starting at 6 p.m. with three food trucks and two food booths on site. Items available for purchase will include snacks, Mexican food, ice cream and snow cones, brisket and sausage, carmel corn and funnel cakes.
“From 6 to 8:30 people can enjoy a picnic in the park and we’ll start a movie, ‘Coco,’ (a Disney film), which is a good family movie, about 8:45 until about 10:30,” Ashe said. “We’ll finish off the night with a fireworks display about 10:30, after the movie.
Free water will be available, as well as popcorn during the movie.
“No alcohol will be allowed because it’s a city park, but people are welcome to bring coolers with soft drinks and they can bring food or buy it at the park,” Ashe said.
“One thing is that we are having a bad problem with mosquitoes, and we’ll spray for them, but we also encourage people to bring bug repellent.”
Runge fireworks
On the evening of Saturday, July 3, Runge will have its fireworks display. Runge’s annual big celebration has traditionally included fireworks, children’s activities, vendors, and a Wall of Honor recognizing veterans.
The 2019 celebration featured the first Runge apple pie contest. Taking top honors in 2019 were Rachel Flair and Darlene Janssen. Other highlights included a children’s parade and costume contest.
This year’s celebration will not have as many activities as in past year’s, but Mayor Homer Lott, who is organizing the fireworks for the community, said it’s all about celebrating America and reviving the tradition.
“We weren’t able to have it last year, so we are excited about bringing it back and just keeping the tradition alive,” Lott said. “It’s all about celebrating America’s birthday, saluting our veterans and providing an event for the community and surrounding communities to enjoy.”
Runge has had 23 Independence Day celebrations with fireworks set off by the Runge Volunteer Fire Department. Before that, Runge’s Independence Day celebrations trace their roots to the mid 1980s, when the town’s mayor at that time, Lillian Tomlinson, would take up a collection to fund a local parade and would also ensure that flags were put out.
“Everybody is welcome, and I encourage people to bring lawn chairs and still practice safe distancing,” Lott said. “We’ll start right at sunset to get the best effect of the fireworks. The (Runge Chamber of Commerce) will be setting up a booth with refreshments.
“We’re just looking to bring it back this year. Maybe next year we can bring back some of the events like we’ve had in the past. This year there will be fireworks in honor of America’s birthday. We are thankful for the support of the (Runge) City Council, the VFW and the volunteer fire department and community members for all their support. It’s great to be able to do this for the people.”
