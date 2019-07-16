Kenedy’s Beall selected for LEAD conference

Countywide staff
KENEDY – Lacie Beall, Kenedy High School’s agricultural science instructor, was honored recently as she was requested to join the FFA 2019 LEAD Experience.
“The program connects our teachers to sponsors, key Texas decision and policy makers as well as other stakeholders, empowering them with practical, timely and applicable knowledge which can be taken back to students, communities and shared with their peers,” said Aaron Alejandro, executive director of the Texas FFA Foundation.”
“The visits, camaraderie, and opportunity to grow enhanced professional networks and leadership skills, pushing participants towards continued career success.”
Each of the 12 areas of Texas FFA are afforded the chance to pick three teachers to represent their area on the week long all-expense paid trip.
This year marks the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the program. Participants met in Austin, where they boarded a bus Monday morning. Once on the road, the teachers traveled more than 1,200 miles; visited 14 locations; and heard from more than 45 presenters, experts in business, leadership, education, advocacy, agriculture, policy, and core values.
Additionally, they made more than 75 professional connections.
“It is a great program which has proven incredibly valuable in encouraging teachers, empowering their leadership insights, and helping retain teachers in a profession where they are not always told ‘thank you,’ said Alejandro.