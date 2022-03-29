by Jimmy Willden
One Kenedy ISD eighth grader is a local hero after saving his friend’s life on Saturday, March 12, using techniques learned from a training program the district offered to its students.
According to Dr. James A. Douglas, city of Kenedy councilor of district 4, the student, Kain Jurgaitis, used techniques he learned from the training he received in the Stop the Bleed program.
“He was able to save his friend’s life by implementing the skills and techniques learned from this training,” Douglas said. “Both the doctors and nurses at the emergency room were impressed and thankful for his efforts.”
As Douglas explained, when Jurgaitis was asked by emergency staff how he knew what to do, the eighth grader replied, “I took a ‘Stop the Bleed’ class at school two weeks ago.
“I knew I had to do something and so I did. I didn’t think, I just acted.”
Stop the Bleed is a program that is required by the state of Texas to be offered in all public and charter schools. While all staff is required to be trained and provided with a bleeding control kit and stations throughout campuses, students are not required to take the program, but may elect to do so.
“As the Assistant School Safety Coordinator for Kenedy ISD, myself and our School Nurse along with Mrs. Witte the Executive Director of Instruction and School Safety Coordinator decided it would be beneficial to train all students grades 6-12,” Douglas said. “This was implemented ahead of this HB 496 Mandate two years ago.
“I am thankful that we implemented this training to students, because we now know that life saving techniques such as bleeding control are beneficial to our student body.”
Douglas explained further that Senate Bill 3 (SB-3) also played a role in implementing bleeding control training programs to their students.
“Through both (SB-3) and (HB-496), we are able to educate staff and students beyond basic education and provide life saving skills to students and staff,” Douglas continued. “This example from this past Saturday is a true testament of the “Why” we need this type of training.”
Douglas requested that the city of Kenedy proclaim the month of May as Stop the Bleed month, and along with Kenedy City Manager William Linn, proposed that the city properly acknowledge Jurgaitis for his heroic efforts at the May city council meeting.
“Had he not acted and implemented the techniques, that child would not be here today,” Douglas said. “He is a true hero and a great example of the caliber of students we have in our city and at Kenedy ISD.”
For more information on the Stop the Bleed program, visitstopthebleed.org . For further information, visit BleedingControl.org .
