The Kenedy Police Department welcomed a new officer to its ranks recently, after its new canine unit was finally implemented.
Officer Robbie, a 2-year-old black lab, is trained to help locate and seize drugs and drug paraphernalia. Robbie will be joining his partner, Officer Bobby Mercado, a three-year veteran with the department.
According to Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe, the department had been wanting to have a canine unit for a while, but it wasn’t until he found the Robbie Gail Charette Police Canine Foundation, which at no expense to smaller agencies, provides the dog and trains both the dog and future handler/partner, that the want turned into reality.
“I worked with them for six or seven months, we worked together and finally got this worked out and they got the dog, and then sent it to training,” Ashe said. “Then our officer spent about four weeks out there training with the dog.”
As Ashe explained, Robbie is trained as a single purpose dog, and for him, specifically, his duties will involve searching vehicles or sniffing out drugs in order to help obtain a search warrant.
“Our goal is for him to be working out on traffic, looking for drugs in vehicles, traffickers, you know, people moving drugs around,” said Ashe. “I also told our surrounding agencies that if they need to, they can call us and we can help them as well.”
As this is the first canine unit for the department, Ashe is ready to see how this first run goes, and hopefully the unit can grow in the future.
“You can get other dogs,” Ashe said. “They have the dogs that are what they would call patrol dogs, which would bite and chase, but I didn’t know how much use I would have for that here.
“So, let’s see. This is the first time we’ve done it, so we’ll see how it goes.
Dogs trained for the canine unit are expected to work 8-10 years, on average, but as Ashe explained, all that really comes down to the individual dog. For the department, Ashe plans to utilize the dog for as long as it is able.
The reason getting a canine unit was so important to the chief and his department, according to Ashe, is because of the ongoing battle with drugs the city and county have been involved in.
“One of the goals that my city council has always wanted me to work on is, you know, reducing drugs in the city,” Ashe said. “That’s something that I’ve been working on since I’ve been here and this is another step towards that. It gives us another tool to be able to interdict and find drugs.
“So we’re just continually working toward finding ways to reduce drug use and drug possession in the city.
“Officer McConnell was very dedicated and very excited to do it.
“And so we have high hopes.”
