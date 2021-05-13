The city of Kenedy took steps to make sure its water system is better able to withstand disaster situations by authorizing up to $850,000 for generators and automatic transfer switches for the community’s reverse osmosis treatment plant.
The need to ensure the functionality of the system was emphasized by the February deep freeze, in which subfreezing temperatures led to system problems not just in Kenedy but throughout the region and the state.
To meet the challenge, the Kenedy City Council approved the purchase of generators and transfer switches at the city’s reverse osmosis treatment plant and three city wells which are connected to that plant.
A bid for the devices and installation came in at just under $700,000, but City Manager William Linn asked for an additional 20 percent buffer within the budget to meet any contingencies that might arise.
“I really anticipate we’ll come in less,” Linn told the council.
He added that an increasing population and scarce water resources make it important to secure the commodity and to make sure the local water plant is online to meet the needs of a growing population.
“Considering the dynamics of Kenedy — or let’s just look at the state of Texas as a whole, you have 27 million people and the population is supposed to be around 55 million in the next 20 years ... there’s no water,” Linn said.
“Right now we’re sitting pretty. We’ve got three wells that are running and we’re fixing to have two more that are running.”
While the city has a newer option to get water from the Poth area, Linn said it is still important to maintain the reverse osmosis wells.
“The reverse osmosis plant is permitted by TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) and if we shut it down and then decide five, 10 years from now, ‘Oh wait, let’s reactivate these wells,’ we’ve got to go through a whole new permitting process. However, if we keep these wells running we stay under the current permit.”
Linn said the resources from the wells near Poth and from the reverse osmosis plant are both important to the community’s future.
“What we’re going to do with the reverse osmosis plant is a very simple diversion,” he said. “We’re going to take all the water that comes out of the wells for the (reverse osmosis) plant and we’re going to funnel it straight to the prison (the John B. Connally Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, located about two miles south of Kenedy).
“The prison alone, with the revenue we generate ... will give us a positive cash flow after all the expenses at the (reverse osmosis) plant.”
At the same time, water from the wells near Poth will be used for the city’s other needs.
“We’re going to take all the water that comes in from Poth and funnel it to our 1 to 1.5 million gallon storage tank,” he said.
Kenedy officials noted that there is a possibility of eventually selling extra water to the state or to possibly sell the reverse osmosis plant to the state.
In addition to emergency generators at the reverse osmosis plant, Linn said there were also backup generators to help secure the city’s wells located near Poth.
