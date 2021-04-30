District 6
Ishmael “Mel” Garcia
Garcia said everything he does, is for the kids.
“I think it’s important for them to have something and be able to play ball and have fun.”
He has lived Kenedy for 40 years, with his wife Jennifer of 19 years and with his three sons who attend KISD.
Both he and his wife Kenedy High School alumni as well. He has been employed by Eckols Home Funeral Inc. for the last 20 years.
He is a member of the city’s Lions Club, Education Foundation, Athletics Booster Club and President of Little League
Nyssa Jurgajtis
Jurgajtis’ focus is the best interest for the students and faculty of Kenedy ISD.
She has lived in Kenedy for 34 years and has been employed with the city of Karnes City for nine years.
She is the municipal court clerk and said her experience in organization and budgeting will help her to continue making a positive impact.
“I have a strong desire to see our school and community grow and prosper,” she said. “I like the positive things that are happening at KISD and I have ideas to help us succeed.”
She graduated from Kenedy High School and attended Texas A&M Corpus Christi and has a son enrolled in KISD.
District 5
Chad Summerlin
Summerlin has specific goals in mind with certain populations he feels have been neglected for too long.
“I think KISD needs more inclusion,” he said. “I want to make sure the budget is fair and equal and that all programs get recognition, not just a few. I hold the special needs program dear to my heart and want what is best for everyone.”
He is determined to instill a program for students to transition into adulthood, focusing on career readiness.
“Since 2008 only 23.6 percent of our kids have graduated from college,” he said. “That’s 14 years of opportunities missed. I want to increase that rate by providing additional programs tailored to all students — with or without a scholarship.”
He has lived in Kenedy for 11 years with his three children; two are currently enrolled in KISD and a recent graduate.
He is a senior operational manager at Advantek Waste Management Services and owns a family business.
David E. Garza
Garza said his passion is helping children succeed.
He is a lifelong resident of Kenedy and graduate of KHS and believes that background makes him the best candidate with the most insight.
“I think the school board is in a good place right now and I want to bring my new ideas and bring more success,” he said. “The best way to give back to our kids is to make sure they have the tools they need to be successful and take the board to a whole new level.”
Garza has been a line locator for Oryx Oilfield Services for 10 years and has four children.