Kenedy High School was put on lock down on Wednesday, Dec. 15, after receiving a report of a possible threat.
According to Kenedy Police Chief Rick Asche, a Kenedy High School student reported the possible threat, which involved a “non-student.”
“As soon as we were notified of the threat, we went and did a lock down,” Chief Asche said. “Officers then went and found the suspect at his home a few minutes later, and were able to detain him, at which point the lock down was released.”
The suspect, who had not been identified, was still in custody, on charges of possession of marijuana and threats.
Asche explained that while the lock down only lasted ten minutes and that there was no reason to believe that the Kenedy High School student body was ever in danger, the Kenedy Police Department still handled the situation accordingly .
“We take any threat as credible,” Asche said. “In today’s world, even just a comment is enough, right? So while we had no reason to believe that anyone was endangered at anytime, we went ahead and made the arrest to make sure to prevent anything from happening.”
