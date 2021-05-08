For the second consecutive year, Kickin’ for a Kure, which has attracted some of country music’s biggest name performers and raises money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, has been canceled because of outside factors.
In 2020, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the event not being held that year.
In 2021, it’s the border and immigration crisis which led to the fundraiser’s cancellation.
“I am sure by now everyone has felt the impact of COVID,” said Gary Moy, president of the Kickin’ for a Cure Foundation. “I was hoping we could have had it this year, but unfortunately we have to cancel again. This is due to the Expo Hall and Freeman Coliseum housing immigrants. We can only pray that these issues will be resolved by 2022.
“With that being said, we have rescheduled the 10th annual Kickin’ for a Cure for July 23, 2022. Our lineup will change but as always, we will have a spectacular event. I want to thank everybody for their continued support and hope that you will continue to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.”
A message was left with Moy seeking further comment, but he was not available by press time.
Among those who have performed at previous Kickin’ for a Kure events are Hank Williams Jr., Kenny Rogers, Alabama, Martina McBride and Reba McEntire.
Although the event started in Kosciusko and retains strong Karnes County ties, it became so large that it eventually relocated to San Antonio, which was able to provide a larger venue.
Moy started the event to honor his late wife, Darlene.
In a 2018 article in the Countywide, Moy said the Kickin’ for a Kure concerts “came about because my wife was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma back in 1985 when she was 25 years old.
“She went through a year of chemo and radiation. It was in remission for 15 years. In 2000, it came back,” he said. “I wanted to give something back to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society because they were so generous to my wife in caring and treatment.
“I didn’t want to do a golf tournament, so we decided to do something new. So we held an outdoor concert.”
Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke said the event has been a great fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. He added that he isn’t aware of any other local events which have been canceled because of the immigration response. Hedtke also said Karnes County has not be contacted about hosting immigrants locally, and because it is a smaller area, he does not believe the community had the infrastructure to support an influx of immigrants.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•