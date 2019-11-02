KENEDY – The Kenedy ISD board of trustees approved a contract for services with the Education Service Center Region 3 after a meeting Oct. 15.
The approval regards technical support for particular services, professional development opportunities, shared services agreements and co-ops.
“This is a yearly contract and is typical for our board to approve,” Kenedy ISD Superintendent Diane Barrera said.
In other matters, Kenedy has been utilizing the Goliad Special Education Services Co-op, according to Barrera.
“They provide professional services with regards to record-keeping, testing, counseling, occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, just to name a few,” she said.
“We have 117 special education students in our district.”
Kenedy will implement a new program with its cafeterias.
“We started the Sharing Tables program, which allows students who do not open items on their tray to drop them off at this table that way other students who are still hungry may have access to this food at no cost,” Barrera said.
“Only students can partake of the items on this table. We have implemented this program at all of our campuses and know that this is a huge benefit to our students.
“Unfortunately we know that we do have children who do not get enough to eat at home.
“This program allows us to share our own resources with those who need it most.
“It is a total win/win program for KISD!”
Assistant Principal at KMS and KHS Anthony Warzecha said that “by the end of the day, all the food from the table is gone.”
Kenedy also recognized its food service employees and bus drivers during its board meeting.
“We honor them for the important work they do to help our students every day,” Barrera said.
“Our bus drivers see our students first when getting on the bus to come to school and greet them coming on the bus, and tell students getting off the bus to have a good day at school.
“Our cafeteria staff serve our students two times a day.
“They know our students by name and definitely help to keep our students healthy so that they can be ready to learn.”
The next school board meeting is set for Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.