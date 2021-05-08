KISD Education Foundation gift

The Kenedy ISD Education Foundation donates recently made a donation that will help fund a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) project identifying plants and butterflies in the butterfly garden in the Escondido Creek Parkway.
Gaylon Oehlke, San Antonio River Authority director for Karnes County and Escondido Creek Parkway Oversight Committee chairman accepted the donation from Farris Overby, past president of the Kenedy ISD Education Foundation, Christina Havron, member of KEF and Carole Gaskamp, treasurer of KEF.
“Thank you, Kenedy ISD Education Foundation for your generous donation,” Oehlke said. “Children of all ages and even adults will enjoy learning about the plants and butterflies in the parkway.”
If you are interested in donating to the Escondido Creek Parkway, Karnes County’s nature park, park benches are available. Please contact Gaylon Oehlke at 830-534-8700.
Submitted by Escondido Creek Parkway Fundraising Committee.