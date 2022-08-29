Just as the summer starts to wind down, area organizations have stepped up their games to provide a rich assortment of events that are equally fun and beneficial to fundraising efforts in Karnes County.
Labor Day will be honored and feted in the City of Kenedy in events still to be finalized. The event will bring vendors and a carnival to Joe Gulley Park Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3. Carnival rides will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both days.
Music will be provided by popular country music artist Kimberly Dunn at 9 p.m. on Saturday at 9 p.m. Other musicians scheduled are Chris Gonzales and Lone Pistolero. No glass containers will be allowed in the park and the area is also both alcohol and tobacco-free. The movie, Sing 2, will be screened with free popcorn, on Saturday. Saturday events are scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. in the park.
For additional information, contact either the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce or the City of Kenedy.
The Karnes City Rotary Club is sponsoring a multifaceted array of activities under the umbrella of its 30th Annual Lonesome Dove Fest, beginning Thursday, Sept. 15. The highlight is the Lonesome Dove Fest Parade set for 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17.
In addition, the Smoking Barrel Cook-Off is planned for Sept. 16-17 at the Karnes County Youth Show Barn and will include the following categories: brisket, chicken, ribs, and cook’s choice. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers.
There are costs for several of the events planned during Lonesome Dove Fest. Those interested should reach out to Rotary Club members.
