Ladislav “Ladik” Zezula of Runge and San Antonio passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, in San Antonio. He was born in Runge, Texas, on June 14, 1933.
Ladik was raised in Runge, Tx. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as an electronics technician. Ladik was involved with the atomic bomb testing and liked to display his radiation badges of his contributions.
He retired after 30 years working for IBM as a customer engineer. His achievements were cited with numerous accolades including newspaper articles featuring his accomplishments.
Ladik was very proud of his Czech Heritage. He was very active in the Czech society having served a term as president of the Czech Heritage Culture. He made sereval trips to Czechoslovakia accompanied by family members. He was a professor at the Defense Language Institute and conducted Czech Language Classes. Following his retirement, he became a successful rancher in his hometown of Runge, Tx. His truck was easily recognized by the “Jak se Mas” sticker on the back.
Ladik made many friends wherever he went. He was always grateful for his Walmart, Kroger, Luby’s and McDonalds coffee buddies in San Antonio, as wall as his Stripes group in Runge.
He is survived by his sister, Bernadette Steves, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Cecelia Zezula; brother, Joe F. Zezula; and sisters, Regina Liska and Cecelia Vajdos.
A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge. A rosary was recited at 10:00 a.m., and the funeral Mass followed at 10:30 a.m. also at the Church. Burial followed at the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home.