Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
Feb. 24-29, 2020
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
EOG Resources, Inc. has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 3H-6H Halen C-F a length of 12,500 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 5.7 miles east of Gillett at the N Reed Survey, Abstract 246.
BPX Operating Company has requested permits to drill the Nos. 2H-9H Moy A a length of 14,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, between 3.42-3.6 miles northwest of Runge at the E Harris Survey, Abstract 337.
Marathon Oil EF LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 5H Miller-Ridout a length of 22,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.8 miles southwest of Karnes City at the F Ruiz Survey, Abstract 9.
Marathon Oil EF LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 5H Egbert-Miller a length of 22,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.8 miles southwest of Karnes City at the F Ruiz Survey, Abstract 9.
Marathon Oil EF LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 5H Forshage-Howell Unit a length of 22,000 feet in the
Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 8.5 miles southwest of Kenedy at the Brashear, R C Survey, Abstract 58.
Marathon Oil EF LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 6H Forshage-Howell Unit a length of 22,000 feet in the
Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 8.5 miles southwest of Kenedy at the Brashear, R C Survey, Abstract 56.
Live Oak County
Phillips 66 Pipeline LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 1 DAG-CJ-Central JCT PL 07 to a depth of 400 feet in the
Wildcat field, 4.22 miles northwest of Three Rivers at the B Hanghy Survey, Abstract 9.
McMullen County
EOG Resources, Inc. has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 1H Starbright A and 2H Starbright B a length of 11,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.9 miles north of Tilden at the J Poitevent Survey, Abstract 380.
EOG Resources, Inc. has requested permits to drill the Nos. 3H Starbright C and 4H Starbright D a length of 11,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.9 miles north of Tilden at the J Poitevent Survey, Abstract 380.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
Frostwood Energy, LLC has requested a permit to recomplete the No. 6 Marberry B to a depth of 5,602 feet in the McFaddin (4400) field, 8.35 miles northwest of Tivoli at the J Dunn Survey, Abstract 24.
San Patricio County
Wapiti Operating, LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 1 Southwest Texas Corp to a depth of 8,900 feet in the Spartan (8800 Frio Lower) and Wildcat fields, 3.8 miles southeast of Sinton at the M McCauley Survey, Abstract 13.
B D Production Co., Inc. has requested a permit to drill the No. 1 J. Lawhon to a depth of 7,000 feet in the Wildcat; Odem; Odem (Massive Frio), (2000), (2160), (3200), (3400), (3425), (3500), (5000), (5500), (5500 -B-), (6200), (6300 -A-), (6550), (2580). (5050), (6160), (6240), (3150), (3500 Scull), (5250) fields, 1 miles west of Odem at the C C Hornsby Survey, Abstract 159.