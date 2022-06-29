Don’t let newspeak become our prison
Editor:
In our country we elect representatives that we hope will make good decisions. That still doesn’t mean we can just turn our world over to them. Ordinary people have to keep an eye on what is happening so that those we elect don’t use their power, and our own resources to enslave us. Power is intoxicating and most politicians are very tempted to use the power we entrust them with to gain even more power. That is why our founding fathers thought of government as, at best, a necessary evil that had to be watched constantly by free citizens. Otherwise we end up not free men, but slaves.
There has always been a trend for those hungry for power to twist and turn facts so that those facts are unrecognizable. Then voters make decisions, not on truth, but on propaganda. One way to do this is to label things in such a way as to make them unrecognizable.
In his novel 1984, George Orwell coined a term “newspeak”, to describe the way our language can be used to change our perception of reality. However, truth never changes. In our own country, for instance, those who would turn us into slaves use terms like “assault weapon” to alter the way we see guns. There is no such thing as a “non-assault weapon.” In fact, all tools can be weapons. (guns, knives, clubs, rocks, hands, shovels, cars and trucks) The term weapon doesn’t define what a thing is, it defines what it is used for. If I use a shovel to hurt someone, that makes it an “assault shovel.” The shovel isn’t evil. I am. It is the man or woman who wields the tool who decides what a tool is (whether it is good or bad, weapon or shovel, stick or club, helping hand or fist?
People themselves can be weapons. Some people are endowed with more strength than others. Can we take their hands away? And if we can’t, shouldn’t we level the playing field to give the small or older, weaker person the chance to defend themselves? If all guns and knives disappear there will still be weapons. In the hands of bullies. Let’s attack evil and lawlessness, not tools. Our lawmakers should make it illegal to steal, rape, murder, etc. But we already have those laws. We also have gun laws that aren’t enforced. Why should we make more when we don’t enforce the ones we have?
Another example of changing a definition is the term “pro choice.” Far more children are murdered through abortion than are killed with guns. Getting pregnant is usually “the choice.” Where is “choice” for the aborted baby? Was that innocent baby responsible for the pregnancy? There should be no such thing as legal murder. “Pro murder at our convenience” is a more accurate description of abortion. Our voices should be used for the defenseless. Don’t let “newspeak” become our prison. Don’t let propaganda blind us to our own mirror.
Floyd Tompkins
Kenedy
