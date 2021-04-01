A child patron once shouted at the top of his lungs at Kenedy library director Sylvia Pena.
“Ms. Pena! I’m so glad it’s Friday! That means I get to come to the library!”
Since spring of last year, Pena said the library has shut down many of its programs due to pandemic restrictions and concerns. She misses all of her regular patrons, especially the younger crowd who depend on the library for most of their reading materials.
“It’s not the same,” she said. “We have programs throughout the year to motivate children to read, with performers, prizes, crafts, science experiments, contests, music- anything we can do to integrate reading into their lives. It’s essential to instill that at a young age.”
Pena, who has been director for 25 years and Lisa Tam, who has been her assistant for 24 years, said they are hopeful things will get better with statewide restrictions lifted. They were happy to implement a curbside service for patrons who do not feel safe coming inside, delivering books to them in their vehicles outside.
“They call and tell us what they want and ask for recommendations since we know them so well,” said Pena. “It’s also how we distribute our craft kits for the kids so they can follow along on our virtual programs.”
Pena and Tam are active on Kenedy Public Library’s Facebook page, often posting “storytime” videos where they read children’s books and complete a simple craft with step-by-step instructions.
“Sometimes kids will come in and say, ‘Look what I made’ and they actually bring their crafts to show us how they came out,” said Pena. “We’re so happy to see that enjoyment in their face and hear them tell us things about the story we read. Their little minds are learning and picking up on things That’s what we like to see.”
About 10,000 books were checked out in the month of June. The library’s summer reading programs help Kenedy’s children stay sharp while not in school, while giving them a place to be creative and get involved.
“The goal is to help children become interested in reading,” said Pena. “We had a program for toddlers that aimed for 1,000 books before Pre-K. We did ‘Book Bucks’ where older children could earn redeemable ‘bucks’ for prizes for reading a certain number of books. They loved it.”
Pena has been applying for grants through the state for years and has used funds to update equipment for patrons, shelving, prizes for children, and of course, books.
Runge Public Library director Alesha Cruz, who has also implemented curbside for locals who still do not feel comfortable going inside, said she’s noticed many patrons have begun using the Libby App by OverDrive.
“It’s very user friendly and they have a very large consortium of libraries,” said Cruz. “It has digital and audiobooks and all you need is your library card.”
Cruz said the Rungee library has been completely open since September, but she has had to cancel programs that would create a large gathering.
“We’ve been planning and hoping everything goes well for our summer reading program,” she said. “This year’s theme is animal based, ‘Tales and Tails’ and we’re looking forward to getting the children involved again. They have been asking about the performers and I know they miss the programs.”
According to Cruz, one of the most visited section of the library contains graphic novels.
“A lot of kids who don’t feel ready for chapter books come straight over here,” she said. “Once the books have their interest and they become more comfortable with their skills, they move on to chapter books.
“It’s been proven that kids who read do better in school because they retain information. It’s nice to see them come in and lay on the couch and read.”
