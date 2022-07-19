A love for reading is alive and well in Kenedy this summer, as evidenced by the number of young people participating in a recent summer program with the Kenedy Public Library.
At the library located in the same building as the Kenedy City Hall, at 303 W. Main St., shelf after shelf features titles dedicated to all things ocean and sea this summer. The blues and teals of the many covers seemed to cool the room, even if only in the imagination, for readers. Oceans of Possibilities was the principal theme here for Summer 2022 as it was for many area libraries in the state.
Ready to assist the patrons were Kenedy Library Director Sylvia Pena and Kenedy Library Assistant Lisa Tam.
The current program available for young readers is Book Bucks, which started July 5 and runs through July 27, Pena said. Children may check out five books at a time and redeem that reading for credit that can be turned into prizes at the end of the month.
Tam said, “We enjoy working here,” as a young man brought five books up to the desk to return.
Pena said she was excited about the success of the first summer program this year.
“Over 500 children attended 23 programs,” she noted, adding that in excess of 5,700 children’s books alone were checked out in June. She said that 97 children participated in the 2022 Summer Reading Club Program.
Other events in late May and June included a game day, a scavenger hunt, Bonzo Crunch the Clown, and to kick-off the Summer Reading Program, the library hosted the John O’Bryant Magic Show where children were entertained by sleight of hand tricks and turns.
Children were also able to make a special gift for Dad before Father’s Day.
On June 16, a reptile show with Danny Conner of Reptile Adventures brought snakes and other creatures into the library to the delight of the children attending. Overall, the summer so far has brought friendship, reading, crafts, entertainment and knowledge into the lives of Kenedy children.
Though small to the outside eye, the library collection can boast 20,855 volumes and circulates approximately 24,260 items per year. The library is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is generally closed on Saturday and Sunday. The library has added an outdoor book drop box located near the Kenedy City Hall building front door entrance. This box allows patrons to drop books back on time even when the library is closed. Pena said it is for books only and not DVDs.
With Christmas in July something to think about, the library is getting ready for its annual event this coming fall where area organizations and businesses can choose a children’s book and decorate a tree to symbolize the narrative, Pena said.
Organizing has begun for the Christmas program which transforms the library into a festive space that encourages families and businesses to share in all the library offers the community. Pena said this is one of the most popular events hosted by the library which provides the tree and asks participants to handle lights, ornaments and other decorations. It takes a great deal of planning and structure to put on such an event and that is why she said planning starts early.
The call for participants will go out at the end of the summer and all decorations are usually up and ready for viewing by Thanksgiving, she said.
For additional information about participating in any of the library program’s this summer or to get on the list for the holiday events, call (830) 583- 3313.
•baudet@mysoutex.com•