The Karnes County Food Bank recently received a generous donation of five baskets filled to the brim with canned food and non-perishable food items, all from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish CCD Program.
The program, which was called the Join Hands Day Project was sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance.
On Monday, May 2, the county held a food bank event, where several members from the church program, the county and Catholic Life Insurance came together to honor the generous donation.
After the donation, Karnes County Judge’s Assistant Michelle Salais said, “The religion class has different projects that they do, and this was something that they decided would be a good cause for the community, donated by all of the students.”
*jwillden@mysoutex.com•