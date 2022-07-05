The Karnes City Chamber of Commerce recently went out to the Karnes Community Health Center to welcome administrators and staff to membership in the chamber. The clinic moved into a new building in 2020, seeing the first patient Oct. 5. Dr. Phelps moved his dental staff in May 2021. The clinic is a benefit to all in the community, and employs 16 medical staff, 5 dental staff and a behavioral health staff member.
Latest News
- Local health center joins area chamber
- Kenedy ISD Foundation announces fundraising dinner, dance
- Barth’s to close
- What to do when your pet is lost
- Chamber banquet salutes members, citizen, business of the year in 2022
- Fourth of July events set in Kenedy, Runge
- How to conserve energy while keeping the AC on
- CBC to launch academy this fall
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Collections
- Dribble, pass, shoot: Trojan style
- One brick at a time
- Martinez dons Trojan orange once more
- Portland chamber hosts emotional, fun-filled ceremony
- Former Trojan Reina Flores headed to HPU
- Boys & Girls Club hosts casino night fundraiser
- Volunteers give back to our loved ones
- Angel Care teaches kids first aid
- Factory Connection hosts anniversary mixer
- Ribbons for Robb
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.