From left, top row, are: Clinic Staff Iona Wright, Maria Rodriguez, Jennifer Jonas, Jordan Schneider, Frank Soliz, Project Manager John Ulbricht; from left, middle row: Dental Staff Dr. Wade Phelps, Gabriela Gonzales, Amy Gross, and Chamber Board Members Olga Serna, Randy Witte; and from left, bottom row: Chamber Board Members and Karnes Community Health Board Members Dwayne Villanueva and Lillian Lyssy present a membership plaque to Clinic Practice Manager Leticia Hernandez, assisted by Chamber Board Members Cheryl Moy and Christina Rodriguez.

The Karnes City Chamber of Commerce recently went out to the Karnes Community Health Center to welcome administrators and staff to membership in the chamber. The clinic moved into a new building in 2020, seeing the first patient Oct. 5. Dr. Phelps moved his dental staff in May 2021. The clinic is a benefit to all in the community, and employs 16 medical staff, 5 dental staff and a behavioral health staff member.

