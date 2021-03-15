Although Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state’s mandate requiring masks in public places in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was to end March 10, some communities and many school districts plan to keep the requirements in place.
The statewide mask mandate was originally enacted by Abbott in July 2020, although many businesses, schools and local government offices had already begun requiring masks before then.
Among those which will still require masks are the Kenedy Independent School District.
“It is Kenedy ISD’s responsibility to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all students and staff, in an effort to continue to offer face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the school year,” KISD Superintendent Barrera Ugarte said in an official statement.
“KISD will continue to operate under our current guidelines, safety measures and protocols. This means that all staff and students will continue to wear masks in an effort to protect students and staff from spreading COVID-19.”
On its Facebook page, the Falls City school district said, “Texas school districts expect further guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding masks in public schools within the next few days. FCISD will also consider guidance from the CDC and our local health authorities. Until further notice, FCISD will continue its current mitigation efforts including the wearing of face coverings.”
Representatives of the Runge and Karnes City school districts said they are also waiting for guidance from the TEA and other officials. Initially, the TEA had indicated it would leave a decision about mask requirements up to local school boards.
Individual businesses have the ability to decide whether or not they will require or request that customers wear a face mask. Grocery chain H-E-B has indicated that it will require employees and contractors to wear masks on site. While customers are encouraged to wear masks, they will not be required to do so there.
Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke said the county will follow the governor’s directive.
“We’re opening back up,” he said.
