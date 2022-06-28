A 29-year-old Missouri man is being held in the Karnes County Detention Facility following his recent apprehension in Texas.
His capture was made possible by the assistance of members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, as stated in a press release from Chris Bozeman, the deputy U.S. Marshal and public affairs officer with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.
Bozeman stated that the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which serves the western district of the state, was working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force to find and bring the man in after it was determined he may have fled Missouri for Texas. The man is one of three individuals who had allegedly broken out of a Barry County, Missouri, jail earlier this month and were sought in a multi-state operation. The other two men were taken into custody in Wyoming and Missouri.
Bozeman stated that the 29-year-old man was apprehended at a hotel located in the 6500 block of West Military Avenue in San Antonio without incident and taken into custody, Tuesday, June 14. He was later transported to the Karnes County Detention Facility where he awaits extradition back to Missouri.
